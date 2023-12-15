DT Health: Rare bilateral jaw joint replacement done at SRMC

CHENNAI: A rare bilateral total jaw joint replacement was successfully performed at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre with a custom-made titanium patient-specific prosthesis using indigenous 3D printing technology.

A 42-year-old woman from a village near Vellore had persistent pain and restricted mouth movement for 17 years.

She could consume only semi-solids and liquids that affected her health. A team of oral & and maxillofacial surgeons headed by Dr GVV Giri who examined her did a 12-hour surgery three weeks ago. The surgery was very risky as the upper side of the jaw joint is very close to the brain and the area has several nerves that are crucial for facial movements. Blood vessels in this area serve the brain. The surgery had to be done at the joints one after another in a manner that they work synchronously for its effective functioning in chewing and grinding. As the patient was under general anesthesia for 12 hours she had to be monitored very closely.

“This rare surgery is done only at a few hospitals in the country and the custom-made joints with 3D printing technology have greatly reduced the cost,” Dr Giri said.