DT Health: Prostate cancer a concern for men

CHENNAI: Prostate cancer is a major health concern that affects men around the world and one of the key factors contributing to its development is age. As men get older, their chance of developing prostate cancer increases.

The prostate gland is about the size of a walnut that plays a crucial role in male reproductive health. As men age, the prostate undergoes natural transformations, such as enlargement and changes in the cell structure. These age-related changes may sometimes result in hyperplasia (BPH) which exhibits similar symptoms to prostate cancer but is not cancerous.

Dr Sandeep Kumar, Consultant of Surgical Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre says that common symptoms of prostate cancer in older men include Urinary abnormalities such as frequent urination, particularly at night, weak urine flow, difficulty starting or stopping urination, and a feeling that the bladder is not completely emptying.

In addition, some men may feel discomfort in their pelvis, hips, or lower back. Older men must be on the lookout for these symptoms and should consult a doctor immediately for an accurate evaluation and early diagnosis.

The prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test is a significant tool used in the detection of prostate cancer. However, PSA levels can be affected by many different factors, such as age and prostate size. Older men tend to have higher baseline PSA levels, leading to a higher chance of false positives. Doctors would suggest treatment options based on an individual’s general health status, life expectancy, and preferences for the treatment combination.

“For some older men with a low risk of developing prostate cancer, active monitoring might be an option. Surgery is usually recommended for older men with aggressive prostate cancer. However, this option is usually reserved for people with good health and a longer life expectancy. External beam or brachytherapy is used under radiation therapy, and it can be a successful treatment,” added Dr Sandeep.