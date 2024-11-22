Begin typing your search...

    DT Health: Prevention of vision loss, treatment of eye-related disease

    In developed countries, the most common causes of vision loss include cataracts, eye pressure disease, diabetic retinopathy, childhood visual impairment, retinal opacities and age-related macular degeneration.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Nov 2024 8:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-22 02:30:50  )
    DT Health: Prevention of vision loss, treatment of eye-related disease
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: It is important to raise awareness about the prevention of vision loss and the treatment of eye-related diseases.

    In developed countries, the most common causes of vision loss include cataracts, eye pressure disease, diabetic retinopathy, childhood visual impairment, retinal opacities and age-related macular degeneration.

    Fortunately, effective treatments and medicines are available for all of these conditions. Early detection and treatment can significantly prevent vision loss.

    Steps to prevent vision impairment

    · Follow the 20-20-20 rule to give your eyes a break from the computer screen by looking at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

    · Children should spend at least 2 hours outdoors to help prevent nearsightedness (myopia).

    · Wear sunglasses when going outside.

    · Ensure that prescription glasses are worn as needed to support clear vision.

    · Be cautious with cosmetic products that can cause infections; always check their safety before use.

    · Engage in regular physical activity to promote overall health, including eye health.

    · A balanced and healthy diet rich in vitamins and minerals contributes to good eye health.


    Dr J Diana, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Deepam Hospitals



    vision impairmentcataractsEye diseases
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick