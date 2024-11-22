DT Health: Prevention of vision loss, treatment of eye-related disease

CHENNAI: It is important to raise awareness about the prevention of vision loss and the treatment of eye-related diseases.

In developed countries, the most common causes of vision loss include cataracts, eye pressure disease, diabetic retinopathy, childhood visual impairment, retinal opacities and age-related macular degeneration.

Fortunately, effective treatments and medicines are available for all of these conditions. Early detection and treatment can significantly prevent vision loss.

Steps to prevent vision impairment

· Follow the 20-20-20 rule to give your eyes a break from the computer screen by looking at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

· Children should spend at least 2 hours outdoors to help prevent nearsightedness (myopia).

· Wear sunglasses when going outside.

· Ensure that prescription glasses are worn as needed to support clear vision.

· Be cautious with cosmetic products that can cause infections; always check their safety before use.

· Engage in regular physical activity to promote overall health, including eye health.

· A balanced and healthy diet rich in vitamins and minerals contributes to good eye health.





Dr J Diana, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Deepam Hospitals







