DT Health: Pregnancy-like conditions can delay gynaecologic cancer diagnosis

CHENNAI: Cervical, ovarian and uterine cancers - grouped as gynaecological cancers - can be diagnosed during pregnancy. These cancers, although rare, present unique challenges due to the physiological changes in a woman's body and the presence of a developing foetus. One of the most significant challenges is timely diagnosis.

The cancers share common symptoms with pregnancy-related conditions like abdominal pain, bloating, or bleeding, causing confusion and delays in diagnosis and leading to cancers being detected at advanced stages. Moreover, certain diagnostic procedures, such as imaging tests and biopsies, must be carefully chosen to minimize risk to the foetus.

Once diagnosed, treatment planning becomes intricate. The primary concern is the safety of both the mother and the unborn child. Cancer treatments like surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation can pose potential risks to foetal development, especially in the first trimester.

Given the complexities involved, multidisciplinary care is vital in managing gynaecological cancers during pregnancy. A multidisciplinary team usually comprises obstetricians, gynecologic oncologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, and neonatologists, all collaborating to ensure the best possible outcomes for both the mother and baby.

The approach to treatment is highly personalized. Several factors, such as the type and stage of cancer, gestational age, and the patient's overall health, are considered to tailor the plan. In some cases, it may be possible to delay treatment until after delivery, especially if the cancer is at an early stage and growing slowly. For others, immediate intervention might be necessary, balancing the need for prompt cancer treatment with the safest approach for the foetus.

The emotional toll of navigating gynaecological cancer during pregnancy is immense. Women often face anxiety, fear, and a sense of isolation, grappling with concerns for their health and the health of their unborn child. Access to mental health professionals, including counsellors or psychologists who specialize in oncology, can provide invaluable support throughout this journey.