DT Health: Paediatric cardiology conference held

CHENNAI: Frontier Lifeline Hospital organised a paediatric cardiology conference in Chennai. Dr Shelby Kutty, a distinguished paediatric cardiologist from John Hopkins, was the keynote speaker who spoke on the transformative impact of machine learning in paediatric cardiology.

Several lively discussions and expert opinions were exchanged, providing attending doctors with a platform to deepen their understanding of the latest advancements in medicine cardiology.

Dr KS Moorthy, a senior paediatric cardiologist, shared invaluable insights from his vast experience in complex surgeries, enriching the discourse with practical knowledge.

Dr Jebaraj, participant, underscored the significance of MRI in cardiology, shedding light on its pivotal role in diagnosis and treatment planning. Dr Shanthi delivered a lecture on foetal echocardiography, highlighting its crucial role in prenatal diagnosis and intervention planning.

Dr Ajeet Arulkumar, senior cardiologist at Frontier, emphasized the hospital’s dedication to conducting numerous academic sessions aimed at enhancing cardiology care in Chennai. The recent conference aimed towards advancing medical knowledge and providing exceptional patient care.