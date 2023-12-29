DT Health: Obesity, diabetes, fertility — silent threat to reproductive health

CHENNAI: Obesity and Diabetes are seen as rising epidemics that are affecting millions and are known to cause hormonal disruptions. However, it is important to note that obesity and diabetes often coexist, which can compound the negative effects on fertility.

Though the progression of obesity, diabetes, and infertility can vary among individuals, there is not always a specific linear order of impact. Doctors say that obesity occurs first in many cases by an excessive accumulation of body fat.

Some of the common causes of obesity include an unhealthy diet due to the consumption of excessive calories, sugar, and processed food, and lack of physical activity.

Genetic predisposition and emotional factors including stress and psychological factors can also be a cause.

Dr Ajantha Boopathi, Consultant Fertility Physician, Nova IVF Fertility says that obesity is considered a prime risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes which is most often associated with insulin resistance.

The effects of obesity and diabetes on fertility can be severe in both men and women with the timing of impact can be variable. The cause of infertility related to obesity and diabetes can have different underlying causes, including hormonal imbalances.”

“Protecting from simultaneous obesity, diabetes, and fertility issues involves a comprehensive approach. It requires maintenance of healthy weight, focusing on a balanced diet with limiting intake of processed foods, sugary beverages, and excessive amounts of high-calorie, low-nutrient foods, staying physically active by engaging in regular exercise for at least 150 minutes per week and avoiding toxic intakes including alcohol consumption smoking and substance abuse can prevent negative health impact and support overall health,” addsDr Ajantha.