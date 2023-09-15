Dt health: Neurological disorders in children — early signs, diagnosis and supportive care

• Dr Manish Patni



CHENNAI: Neurological disorders in children make for a complex and challenging time for both parents and doctors alike. There are a wide range of disorders with numerous conditions that affect the developing nervous system, leading to various cognitive, motor, and sensory impairments. It is important to recognise the early signs, have accurate diagnosis, and comprehensive supportive care which are pivotal in managing these conditions and improving the quality of life for affected children.

Recognising the early signs of neurological disorders in children is important for initiating appropriate interventions. Children who exhibit delays in reaching developmental milestones such as rolling over, crawling, walking, or speaking might be displaying early signs of a neurological disorder.

Involuntary movements, tremors, and tics that are not age-appropriate could indicate a neurological issue. Seizures can manifest as staring spells, unusual movements, loss of consciousness, or involuntary jerking motions. Any suspicion of seizures should be promptly evaluated.

A thorough medical history and physical examination help identify any apparent neurological issues and guide further testing. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) scans provide detailed images of the brain’s structure, helping to detect anomalies or abnormalities.

Supportive Care and Therapies

Once diagnosed, children with neurological disorders require a comprehensive support system to maximize their potential and improve their quality of life. For children with motor difficulties, physical therapy enhances motor skills, muscle strength, and coordination and focuses on improving daily living skills, fine motor skills, and sensory integration.

Children with communication challenges benefit from speech therapy to enhance language development and communication skills. In some cases, medication may be prescribed to manage symptoms such as seizures, hyperactivity, or mood disturbances.