DT Health| Mpox: Here are prevention tips and diagnosis methods

Dr Preeti Kabra, Chief of Lab, Neuberg Diagnostics

Mpox, caused by the monkeypox virus, presents with symptoms similar to smallpox, though generally less severe. The disease spreads through close contact with an infected person’s lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, or contaminated materials.

Precautions: Avoid close physical contact with anyone who has symptoms of mpox, such as rashes, fever, or swollen lymph nodes. Items like towels, bedding, and clothing can carry the virus. Avoid sharing these items with others, especially if they have or might have mpox. Avoid consuming undercooked meat. If one experiences symptoms of mpox, such as a rash, fever, or swollen lymph nodes, medical advice must be sought promptly.

Practice good hygiene: Use soap and water or hand sanitiser, especially after contact with animals, people, or surfaces that may be contaminated. Refrain from touching your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth, with unwashed hands. Keep pets away from areas where mpox cases have been reported and avoid letting them interact with sick animals or people.

Diagnosis: Detection of viral DNA by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is the preferred laboratory test for mpox. The best diagnostic specimens are taken directly from the rash skin, fluid or crusts, which are collected by vigorous swabbing. The samples are taken from more than one location and different lesions, and these swab samples are transported to the laboratory in a dry or a Viral Transport Medium (VTM). After the samples are collected, it is stored in the refrigerator until they are sent to the laboratory and sent in the cold chain.

Serology Testing: Plasma/serum antibody test alone is not sufficient in the diagnosis of mpox. Detection of IgM in acute infection or IgG increase in two different samples taken 21 days apart helps the diagnosis. Vaccination affects serological test results.

Tissue Sampling: In some cases, a small sample of skin tissue from a lesion is taken for examination under a microscope to confirm the presence of the virus.