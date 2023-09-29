DT Health: Milaap pays tribute to cancer warriors

CHENNAI: Milaap, the crowdfunding platform, held an event to pay tribute to the young and courageous cancer warriors who exhibit remarkable strength and grit to withstand the arduous treatment process.

In partnership with the Institute of Child Health & Hospitals for Children and Aroh, a renowned NGO specialising in childhood cancer support, Milaap brought together eminent paediatric specialists and oncologists in Chennai to offer support and guidance to families grappling with this formidable disease.

It culminated in the unveiling of a Handbook, titled, “Navigating Healthcare in Chennai: A Caretaker’s Handbook”, an initiative spearheaded by Milaap. The book aims to provide assistance and advice to individuals affected by cancer or other medical conditions and are seeking treatment in Chennai.

Dr Revathy Raj, a specialist in Pediatric Hematology at Apollo Hospitals, Dr Ponni Sivaprakasam, Senior Consultant in Pediatric Oncology at Global Hospital, and Bindu Nair from Aroh participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Anoj Viswanathan, President and Co-Founder of Milaap, said, “Every year around 70,000 cases of childhood cancer are diagnosed in India. While treatment is a significant aspect of cancer management, the financial burden often leaves families financially drained. In such scenarios, our community of generous donors play a pivotal role in providing much-needed financial assistance to patients in need, enabling them to pursue expensive medical treatments and have a second chance at a life free from illness.”