DT Health: Managing urinary problems during soaring summer heat

CHENNAI: As the summer heat intensifies, so do certain health concerns, including urinary problems. From dehydration to urinary tract infections (UTIs), the warmer months can exacerbate existing conditions and create new challenges for individuals. In this article, we will explore common urinary issues encountered during the summer season and guide prevention and management.

One of the primary concerns during summer is dehydration. Hot weather and increased physical activity can lead to fluid loss through sweating, resulting in decreased urine output and concentrated urine. Dehydration can predispose individuals to UTIs by reducing the body’s ability to flush out bacteria from the urinary tract. Additionally, holding urine for prolonged periods due to limited access to restrooms during outdoor activities can increase the risk of UTIs.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially when outdoors or engaging in physical activities. Aim to consume at least eight glasses of water daily, and increase intake during hot weather.

Do not hold urine for extended periods. Empty the bladder whenever necessary, even if it means finding a restroom during outdoor excursions. Both caffeine and alcohol have diuretic effects, which can contribute to dehydration. Limit consumption of these beverages, especially during hot weather.

Common symptoms of UTIs can be pain or burning sensation during urination, frequent urination with minimal urine output, cloudy or foul-smelling urine, pelvic pain or discomfort, and fever or chills.

If you suspect a UTI or experience any of the aforementioned symptoms, it is essential to seek medical attention promptly.

Take all prescribed antibiotics as directed by your healthcare provider, even if symptoms improve before finishing the medication. Continue to drink plenty of water to help flush out bacteria from the urinary tract and maintain optimal hydration.