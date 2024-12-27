DT HEALTH | Kauvery Hospital performs non-surgical valve treatment on 80-yr-old

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital has performed India’s first combination procedure involving the latest generation leadless pacemaker and non-surgical valve replacement on an 80-year-old patient.

The patient had been suffering from multiple health issues including diabetes, lung problems, chronic kidney disease, and also had a history of bypass surgery for heart disease.

The nonsurgical Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) addressed both age-related slow heart rate and aortic valve stenosis problems of the patient.

The team of doctors at Kauvery Hospital executed the leadless pacemaker along with TAVR. The procedure was performed through two small keyhole incisions in the right leg, ensuring a minimally invasive approach, and significantly reducing the patient's recovery time and discomfort.

Doctors said the new generation leadless pacemaker is a small, self-contained device implanted directly into the heart to help regulate its rhythm. Unlike traditional pacemakers that require wires (leads) and a chest incision, this pacemaker is inserted through a minimally invasive procedure from the groin, eliminating the need for leads inside the heart or any scar in the chest wall.