DT Health: How surgery helps people with brain tumors, epilepsy

CHENNAI: Epilepsy neurosurgery is a specialized field that aims to treat epilepsy, a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent seizures. When epilepsy is caused by a brain tumor, surgical intervention becomes an essential option.

The primary goal of surgery is to remove the tumor, alleviate seizure activity, and improve the patient’s overall quality of life. This multidisciplinary approach involves highly skilled neurosurgeons, epileptologists, and other medical professionals working together to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.

Surgery for epilepsy can be done either for lesions(tumors) or non-lesions (non-tumorous conditions). The first strategy is resective surgery for lesions and it could be either resective or disconnective surgery in the latter.

Resective surgery involves the removal of the brain tissue where the tumor is located, while disconnective surgery involves severing the neural pathways responsible for propagating seizures.

Utilising advanced imaging and surgical tools to perform less invasive procedures, called as keyhole techniques for reducing postoperative complications and recovery time has been useful.

Precise mapping and navigation systems aid surgeons in locating and removing tumors with greater accuracy, minimising damage to healthy brain tissue.

While epilepsy surgery can be highly effective, it is not without risks. Potential complications include infection, bleeding, neurological deficits, and cognitive changes.

Careful patient selection, comprehensive preoperative evaluation, and meticulous surgical planning are crucial in minimising these risks.

Epilepsy surgery offers several significant benefits for patients with brain tumors and associated seizures. Many patients become seizure-free or experience a significant reduction in seizure frequency.

Seizure freedom allows individuals to resume daily activities, drive, and engage in social interactions. Successful surgery may lead to a reduced need for antiepileptic medications and their associated side effects.Seizure control can lead to reduced anxiety, depression, and other emotional difficulties. In conclusion, epilepsy surgery is a crucial treatment option for individuals with brain tumors causing epilepsy. With ongoing advancements and meticulous patient care, this specialised field continues to offer hope and improved outcomes for those living with these challenging conditions.