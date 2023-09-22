DT Health: Healthy eating during festivals

CHENNAI: When surrounded by an alluring arrangement of sweets, and the tempting aroma of snacks and as the festive season draws near, it’s very common for someone to pack on extra calories.

Doctors say that the problem is that most of these ‘mithais’, or sweets, are made in stores and are heavily fortified with sugar, fat, refined flour, and colour. When cooking desserts at home, you have more control over the amount of sugar and fat utilised. This allows you to enjoy sweets guilt-free.

Amol Naikawadi, Joint Managing Director & Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus says that healthy snacks help you stay satisfied and active while also lowering cravings. However, snacks served during gatherings, card games, or when guests are present could raise the total quantity of calories.

“Replace the unhealthy snacks with more wholesome options that have less salt, sugar, and fat. Roasted makhana, roasted chickpeas, granola bars, trail mixes, khakhra, almonds, dried fruits etc. are just a few of the many varieties of roasted snacks available. In your recipe, swap out the unhealthy ‘maida’ for healthy flour like whole wheat or ragi,” he said.

He added that one should not miss meals to compensate because if you don’t eat as per your body’s needs, you’ll either overeat at your next meal or start to crave fatty, sugary foods.

Nutrition experts suggest eating a salad with each meal as one can feel fuller faster by eating a healthy, fresh vegetable salad. A bowl of salad made with fresh produce is a great way to receive fibre and healthy minerals.

Alcohol is known to stimulate hunger and is a source of empty calories. Aerated and sugary drinks should be avoided at all costs.

Choose green tea, detox water, coconut water, fresh juices, and mocktails during the holiday season.