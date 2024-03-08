DT Health: Genetic screening tests can assess risk of developing NCDs

CHENNAI: Genetic testing for women is an important aspect of preventive medical care. Experts talk about understanding disease risks and the screening tests available for women across all ages.

Integrating HPV screening with vaccination programs further enhances its impact on cervical cancer prevention, contributing to the global efforts to eliminate cervical cancer.

About 3 per cent of breast cancers and 10 per cent of ovarian cancers result from inherited mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. Incorporating genetic testing for these mutations into cancer screening programs enhances early detection efforts and enables personalised risk assessment and management strategies, further strengthening the fight against cancer.

Testing for conditions like Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Hemophilia, Cystic fibrosis, Thalassemia, and Sickle cell anaemia helps couples to take informed family planning decisions. In addition to carrier screening, advanced prenatal screening methods like Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing during pregnancy provide accurate genetic information with respect to the risk of chromosomal abnormalities in the foetus giving reassurance to expecting parents and helping early intervention where possible.

Preimplantation Genetic Screening test (PGT) is one innovation in the field that is available for women in their journey to conception.

PGT allows for the examination of embryos created through in vitro fertilization for specific genetic conditions before implantation, reducing the likelihood of passing on inherited disorders, ensuring healthy pregnancy and a healthy child.

RhD screening in expecting mothers aims to detect Rh factor incompatibility between the mother and fetus, which can lead to miscarriage or pregnancy complications. Genetic screening tests can be done by individuals to assess the genetic risk of developing NCDs such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease (CAD), Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, hereditary cancer, obesity etc. before your body shows any clinical symptoms.