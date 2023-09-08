DT Health: Fever is body’s natural defence against infection

CHENNAI: Fevers are often of short duration and may serve as a protective mechanism for the child’s body. Certain steps can assist parents in caring for their febrile child at home, besides right treatment from the healthcare professionals.

It is essential to give the child adequate fluids to prevent dehydration. Dress them in light cotton clothes to help keep them cool. Check the child’s temperature every 6 hours to monitor the progress.

If necessary, give an appropriate dose of paracetamol as prescribed. Additionally, sponging with lukewarm water can provide relief. Besides providing appropriate home care for your child at home, it is equally essential to recognise when to seek medical attention.

If your child appears very ill or unusually lethargic, experiences neck stiffness, a severe headache, or develops a rash, it is advisable to consult a paediatrician.

Similarly, severe ear pain, throat pain, persistent vomiting or diarrhoea, pain during urination, signs of dehydration (such as sunken eyes, decreased urine frequency, or the inability to drink water), seizures, or breathing difficulties require prompt medical evaluation.

In most cases, fevers among school-going children are caused by viruses. These types of viral fevers usually subside within 3-5 days, even without needing treatment. While it can be concerning for parents, it is essential to note that most fevers of this nature are bening and do not pose significant risks.

In rare cases, some children may experience febrile seizures, primarily influenced by genetic and environmental factors. Febrile seizures can be pretty scary for parents. However, parents must understand that febrile seizures are typically benign and do not lead to long-term complications.

To enhance a healthy environment in schools, specific guidelines are followed. Among these, children should remain fever-free for a minimum of 24 hours before they return to the classroom.

Additionally, mandating the consistent use of face masks by all children on school premises will reduce the transmission of viral illnesses.

To maintain good hygiene, students are advised to wash their hands correctly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Alternatively, they can use alcohol sanitiser containing a minimum of 60 percent alcohol.

Last but not least, it is essential for children to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth without adequately washing their hands to minimise the risk of infection. These measures collectively create a safer and healthier school environment for students.

Dr Manoj Kumar, Consultant in Paediatrics at Dr Mehta’s Hospitals