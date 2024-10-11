DT Health: Dr Agarwals Hospital donates eyeglasses for orphan children

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwal’s Institute of Optometry, a premier optometry college aegis of Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospital & Eye Research Centre, conducted free eye examinations for over 400 children across 12 orphanages in Chennai and donated eyeglasses to those in need.

In addition, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital is making comprehensive eye check-ups free for children at all its clinics and hospitals across the city until October 31. These initiatives were organised to mark World Sight Day 2024, observed on the second Thursday of October, with the theme ‘Love Your Eyes Kids’.

The events, held with the theme of ‘A Day of Sight and Smiles’, were supported by the Optometry Confederation of India (OCI), Zeiss, HOYA Vision Care, and The Rotary Club of Chennai Mitra. Dr S Soundari, Regional Head-Clinical Services, stated, “With World Sight Day events focused on children’s vision, we are reaffirming our dedication to a future where every child has access to affordable eye care.”