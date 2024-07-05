DT health: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia- cancer that affects bone marrow

CHENNAI: Leukemia is a disease that affects millions of lives daily and presents unique challenges across various types. Among these, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) stands out as a form of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow.

According to the National Institute of Health, approximately 1.2 to 1.5 million people worldwide are currently living with CML, a figure on the rise in India as well.

CML manifests as the uncontrolled growth of white blood cells within the bone marrow. It progresses through three distinct phases: chronic, accelerated, and blast. The chronic phase, which can last for many years, encompasses around 90 per cent of CML diagnoses. While some individuals with chronic phase CML experience symptoms, others remain asymptomatic. However, most symptoms tend to subside once treatment begins.

Once diagnosed, continuous monitoring of BCR-ABL levels is important to understand the treatment efficacy, especially since untreated chronic phase CML can progress within three to four years of diagnosis.

“CML is often called the ‘good cancer’ because it has become more manageable over the last 20 years. However, for some, dealing with CML isn’t always easy. As the disease progresses, CML can stop being a good cancer. Some people might develop resistance to their CML medications or have side effects that affect their daily life,” said Dr Steve Thomas MD, DM, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre.

“I have seen a 50 per cent number of patients undergo severe emotional distress due to CML. However, patients diagnosed in the chronic phase, where the disease is more controllable, can lead fulfilling lives despite challenges,” said Dr Steve

He further added that it’s crucial to remain proactive since untreated chronic phase CML can progress rapidly within a few years. To ensure the effectiveness of your treatment and prevent disease progression, it’s essential to monitor your BCR-ABL levels regularly and adhere to treatment goals. Counselling is also a vital aspect of helping patients manage the emotional and psychological challenges of living with a chronic illness.