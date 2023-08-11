DT Health: Choosing the right brush for dental health care

By Dr Janani Jayapal, Orthodontist and General Dentist, Chief Consultant at Sculpt Dental Studio

CHENNAI: Brushing your teeth is an indispensable part of your day-to-day life. With so many different toothbrush options available in the store, how do you choose the right one? Choosing a toothbrush is choosing your dental health and there are four things to look for when choosing a toothbrush, which includes head, bristles, neck, and handle.

Head: Smaller-headed V-toothbrushes are recommended as they can get into hard-to-reach places, like the back teeth. The shape of the head should feel comfortable in your mouth, which will help ensure that it can reach the entire tooth service and make it more pleasant for you to brush your teeth. Flathead, since its flat gets stuck while travelling along the cheek muscles making it hard to reach the back teeth.

Length of the head as per age group: 0-2 years - 15mm; 2-6 years - 19mm; 6-12 years - 22mm; +12 years - 25mm

Bristles: Flat or Block Shaped bristles are the traditional type in which the bristles are arranged at the very same level, making it easy to clean but hard to reach areas between teeth. Crisscross and zig-zag pattern, the bristles are arranged in a crisscross and a zig-zag way respectively to reach areas between teeth properly. In a multilevel pattern, bristles are arranged at different levels to reach hard-to-reach areas and help lift and remove deposits from underneath gums. The polishing cup pattern has circular cups in between to remove the surface stains on the teeth.

Bristle firmness: There are three types of bristles: soft, medium, and hard. Oral care professionals recommend the use of ultra-soft or soft bristles to gently care for your teeth and gums. On the other hand, medium and hard bristles can damage gum tissue and enamel. These are designed for denture cleaning only. Ultra soft is highly recommended for people with sensitive teeth.

Neck: Straight, Angled, and flexible necks are the three different types. Angled neck toothbrushes are definitely better in reaching hard-to-reach areas while cleaning compared to straight ones. Flexible neck brushes are specifically designed to reduce the force level exerted on teeth while brushing and is highly recommended for people who brush hard.

Handle: A handle with a comfortable and secure rubber grip should be a priority, as this prevents the toothbrush from slipping while brushing is comfortable.