DT Health: Choosing different options to treat metastatic breast cancer

CHENNAI: A study in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, published in 2023, reported that at least 6 per cent of patients diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer also known as stage IV at their first diagnosis. Managing metastatic breast cancer may require a personalised approach that considers multiple factors such as treatment goals, metastatic breast cancer subtype, and extent of spread among various other factors.

Every breast cancer is unique. The first step in tailoring treatment is to understand the biology of the tumour.

Dr Jeba, Senior Consultant and Radiation Oncologist at Apollo Cancer Care Centre, says it is also essential to determine where cancer has spread in the body.

"In most metastatic breast cancer patients, the disease may progress to the bones, liver, lungs, and brain. Decisions about the treatment depend on the location of the spread and its severity. Understanding how widespread the cancer is helps doctors design a more focused treatment strategy."

He adds that the metastatic breast cancer treatment is aimed at extending life while maintaining the best possible quality of life. Personal preferences should be discussed with the consulting oncologist to be considered while they are drawing up the treatment plan.

"It is crucial for both patients and caregivers to engage in meaningful conversations about treatment options and outcomes while navigating the complexities of living with metastatic breast cancer. From chemotherapy to advanced treatment options, understanding risk factors and the unique challenges of managing metastatic breast cancer is vital. Patients should empower themselves with accurate knowledge and choose the right treatment plan that supports their quality of life and overall survival.”

Beyond standard treatments like chemotherapy, there are many advanced therapies with fewer side effects, enabling longer and better quality of life that have emerged as game-changers for metastatic breast cancer treatment.