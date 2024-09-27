DT Health| Chennai's Promed Hospital launches heart health challenge

CHENNAI: Promed Hospital announced the launch of Unblock Chennai 2.0 on account of World Heart Day. The 30-day heart health challenge is designed to promote heart-healthy habits among Chennai residents. As part of this campaign, Promed Hospital offers comprehensive heart check-ups on September 29.

Post-heart checkup ECHO and Angiogram will be done at Rs 1 for the participants who need the intervention as recommended by a cardiologist at Promed Hospital.

Registration is compulsory for the checkup between 9 am to 5 pm on September 29, 2024 and can be done at 94807 94807 / 7305067926.

This year Heart Day's theme, ‘Use Heart for Action’, emphasises the importance of taking proactive steps to protect heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), the world’s leading cause of death.

“Heart disease remains the top cause of death globally, but the hopeful message is that 80 % of premature deaths from CVDs can be prevented, said Dr Arun Kalyanasundaram, Chief Cardiologist, Promed Hospital. By addressing key risk factors like poor diet, lack of physical activity, poor sleep hygiene, and tobacco use, a significant difference can be made," he added.