DT Health: Busting myths of organ donations

CHENNAI: Organ donation is a noble act that has the power to save countless lives and provide hope to individuals who are suffering from life-threatening medical conditions. Despite its potential to make a significant impact, there are numerous myths and misconceptions surrounding organ donation that have hindered its widespread adoption.

It is a common myth that medical professionals may not try as hard to save your life if you are an organ donor. However, doctors say that “Do No Harm” is the guiding philosophy for everyone working in healthcare.

Dr V Chandrasekaran, senior consultant and head of nephrology at Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vanagaram says medical ethics and professional standards dictate that a patient’s life is the top priority, regardless of their organ donor status. It is a myth that only healthy and young donors can donate and the advancing age and medical conditions disqualify you from being an organ donor. However, age and certain medical conditions do not necessarily disqualify someone from becoming an organ donor. While age and health are considered factors, medical advancements have expanded the pool of potential donors.”

Very often, people believe the myths that organ donation is not allowed in their religion. However, doctors say that it is supported by many major religions around the world.

“Transplant centres follow a rigorous and fair system. Factors such as blood type, tissue compatibility, the severity of illness, and time spent on waiting list are prioritised. The goal is to save as many lives as possible while ensuring equitable access to organs for all eligible recipients. Organ donation is a tightly regulated process with strict guidelines,” says Dr V Chandrasekaran.