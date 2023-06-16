DT Health: Assisted living plays essential role in managing dementia care

CHENNAI: Dementia is a complex and challenging condition that affects millions of seniors worldwide. Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60 to 80 per cent of cases. The impact of dementia on seniors can be profound, often leading to a decline in their ability to perform daily tasks independently.





As the disease progresses, seniors may experience confusion, forgetfulness, difficulty communicating, and changes in personality and behaviour. These symptoms not only affect the individual with dementia but also their families and caregivers, who may struggle to provide the necessary support and care.

“It is crucial to find appropriate care solutions that cater to their unique needs and ensure their safety, well-being, and comfort. This is where assisted living facilities come in, offering specialized dementia care services that cater to the individual needs of seniors with dementia. It typically involves a combination of medical care, personal assistance, and engagement opportunities designed to meet the unique needs of each resident,” said Dr Subhashini, Consultant – Dementia Care, Athulya Senior Care.

One of the key aspects of dementia care in assisted living facilities is the focus on person-centered care. This approach acknowledges the individuality of each resident and strives to preserve their sense of self and personal identity.

Assisted living facilities play an essential role in supporting families and caregivers in managing dementia care. They offer resources, education, and support to help families navigate the challenges of dementia and make informed decisions about their loved one’s care.

“Education and training programs for families and caregivers, covering topics such as dementia care best practices, communication strategies, and coping techniques. Also, hosting support groups for families and caregivers, providing a safe space for individuals to share their experiences, learn from others, and find emotional support. It is important to work closely with families and healthcare providers to ensure seamless coordination of care for residents with dementia,” said another senior consultant.