DT Health: All one needs to know about prostate cancer

CHENNAI: Prostate cancer is a significant health concern, particularly among aging men. In males, prostate carcinoma has become the most common cancer. Also, the 2nd most common cause of cancer death in men. There are no proven studies to prevent prostate cancer yet, but adopting a healthy lifestyle may reduce the risk.

Select trials showed dietary supplements like vitamin E and selenium may reduce the risk of prostate cancer, but the evidence is inconclusive.

Dr Solomon, Consultant Urologist, AINU Hospital, Chennai

The prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test and digital rectal exam (DRE) are used for screening for CA prostate and elevated levels may indicate the need for further evaluation. All males above 60 years can undergo screening every 1-2 years.



If screening suggests the possibility of prostate cancer, RUS guided prostate biopsy will be done. Advanced imaging techniques like MPMRI can be used to identify the extent of disease. To rule out metastatic lesions, PSMA PET CT is used which dictates the treatment.

In cases of low-risk prostate cancer, especially among older men, active surveillance may be recommended. This involves regular monitoring of the cancer’s progression without immediate treatment. Robotic Radical prostatectomy is the surgical procedure of choice where the entire prostate gland is removed.

Radiation therapy includes external beam radiation and brachytherapy or Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy. Prostate cancer depends on male hormones or androgens to grow. Hormone therapy aims to reduce the levels of these hormones or block their effects on cancer cells. Chemotherapy may be recommended for hormone therapy-resistant Metastatic Ca prostate. Some newer treatments, like immunotherapy, work by stimulating the body’s immune system to attack cancer cells.







