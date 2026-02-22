Do you need these popular supplements?

In a 2024 survey of more than 3,000 American adults, over half of the respondents reported using supplements regularly. And Oppezzo said that many of her clients started taking them after being influenced by podcast hosts or social media.

“There can be good reasons to use supplements,” Oppezzo said, “if you have a nutrient deficiency, for example, or are pregnant. But many of the supplements people take are unnecessary, and can even be risky.”

Supplements can contain contaminants or excessive levels of nutrients, or interact with certain over-the-counter or prescription medications, opined Dr JoAnn Manson, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. “It’s usually safer and healthier to get important nutrients from your diet,” Manson added. “And in many cases, you’re probably already doing so without trying.”

Here are 10 of the most popular dietary supplements that people take, and what to eat instead to get the same benefits.