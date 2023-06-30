Do not ignore aching lips, it could be angular cheilitis, warns doctor

CHENNAI: An inflammatory skin disorder known as angular cheilitis frequently results in swollen, red patches near the corners of the mouth, either on one or both sides. This is typically not a serious situation, despite the agony. Angular cheilitis is also known as stomatitis and perleche. People frequently mistake this for herpes-related cold sores and attempt to cure it with coconut oil or cheese. Angular cheilitis is not communicable, unlike cold sores.



Causes: Angular cheilitis can affect people of any age, gender, or ethnicity. However, due to the high levels of drooling or salivation caused by many factors, this syndrome is frequently seen in children and older adults. Our saliva contains specific enzymes that help break down our food. Dryness is brought on by saliva that has gathered in the corners of the mouth, and this dryness can eventually cause the skin to crack open, resulting in angular cheilitis.



Sores at one or both mouth and lip corners are the typical symptom. The additional signs and symptoms are dry lips with painful cracks, a burning sensation in your mouth or lips, swollen lips, scaly edges and bleeding.



It can be diagnosed by taking a mouth swab to test for viruses like herpes or any fungal infections. In addition to examining your lifestyle, health history, and symptoms, they may also perform blood tests to look for any nutritional deficiencies.



The underlying causes of angular cheilitis will determine the course of treatment. If a lack of nutrients such as protein, iron, or B vitamins is the cause of the issue, the expert may suggest taking dietary supplements to resolve it.



If a fungus is to blame, antifungal medication and if bacterial infection is the reason, the specialist will probably suggest a topical antibiotic cream or ointment.

Dr Subhashini Mohan, Dermatologist, Fortis Malar Hospital