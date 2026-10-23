Disruption of hormonal harmony: Less sleep, more stress fuel diabetes crisis

Body on overdrive

Every time you face a deadline, a traffic jam or a sleepless night, the body releases a cocktail of hormones designed for survival, including cortisol and adrenaline, which flood the bloodstream.

Doctors note that cortisol and adrenaline are not inherently harmful as they are the hormones that help you wake up in the morning, respond to danger and mobilise energy when you need it most.

Adrenaline acts within seconds, triggering the release of glucose from the liver and temporarily reducing insulin sensitivity so that glucose is available to muscles. Cortisol works more slowly but more persistently by promoting gluconeogenesis, the production of new glucose, while inhibiting the peripheral use of glucose by tissues.