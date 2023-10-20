Diabetic foot ulcers: Causes, diagnosis & management

CHENNAI: Diabetes is a serious and common health problem, in which the blood sugar level increases, leading to multiple health-related problems including foot ulcers. If left untreated, these open sores or wounds on the feet can lead to serious complications.

To effectively manage diabetic foot ulcers, early diagnosis and understanding the cause are important.

Diabetic foot ulcers primarily result from a combination of factors associated with diabetes.

In diabetes, blood sugar levels increase, due to which the nerves of the feet get damaged. This increases foot performance and the risk of foot ulcers. Neuropathy causes loss of sensation in the feet, making it difficult for individuals to detect injuries, pressure points, or blisters, which can later turn into ulcers.

Dr T V Raja, Orthopaedic Surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital says that early diagnosis is important for successful management of diabetic foot ulcers. Individuals with diabetes should regularly inspect their feet for signs of injury or skin changes. Common warning signs include redness, swelling, warmth, drainage, or an unpleasant odour. If any of these symptoms are present, it is important to consult a medical expert immediately.

“Diabetic foot ulcers are diagnosed and evaluated in a variety of ways by healthcare providers, including a thorough physical examination, checking blood flow in the lower extremities, and sometimes using imaging tests such as X-rays or MRI scans. Identifying the underlying cause and extent of the ulcer helps determine the most appropriate treatment plan,” he said.

Doctors say that the management of diabetic foot ulcers involves a multidisciplinary approach that may include podiatrists, endocrinologists, wound care specialists, and vascular surgeons. It is important to keep diabetes in control to reduce the risk of foot ulcers. It is essential to take proper care of the wound including cleaning the wound, removing dead tissue (debris), and applying a special dressing to promote healing.