Delhi man makes full recovery in over 2 years; survives six surgeries, rare skull bone TB

Doctors at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said the patient's treatment became particularly challenging after he developed tuberculosis of the skull bone, an exceptionally rare complication following brain surgery.

The patient was brought to the emergency department after suddenly losing consciousness due to a spontaneous brain haemorrhage that caused severe swelling inside the brain. His condition was further complicated by a bleeding disorder, low platelet levels and the use of Ecosprin for a heart condition, making emergency surgery highly risky.

Doctors performed an emergency decompressive brain surgery to remove the blood clot. Since the brain had swollen extensively, a portion of the skull was temporarily left open to relieve pressure and prevent permanent brain damage.