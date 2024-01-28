Debunking myths on Glaucoma

CHENNAI: Glaucoma comprises a set of eye disorder characterized by elevated intraocular pressure (IOP), leading to damage of the optic nerves which are responsible for transmitting visual signals to the brain. This condition can result in vision loss, and it can affect individuals of any age, with many remaining unaware of its presence. Early detection is crucial to prevent irreversible blindness.

Here, we debunk some common myths around glaucoma, offering clarity and promoting proactive eye care.

Myth 1: Glaucoma derives only from a strong family history

Fact: Contrary to common perception, glaucoma is not solely tied to genetic factors. While a family history of glaucoma can elevate an individual’s risk, it’s essential to acknowledge that other factors also play substantial roles in the onset of this eye condition. Extended use of steroids for asthma, medications for rheumatoid arthritis, autoimmune diseases, skin conditions, and a history of eye injuries can also contribute to the development of glaucoma.

Myth 2: No alternatives if medications fail

Fact: Panic should not set in if symptoms appear. Surgical and laser procedures are available to slow down the disease when medications prove insufficient. Consulting an expert ophthalmologist can lead to suitable treatments and prevent irreversible blindness.

Myth 3: People with good eye sight won’t develop glaucoma

Fact: Glaucoma can occur to anyone, even if you have good eyesight. It is not that if you have a perfect vision, you won’t develop Glaucoma because people won’t notice symptoms until the disease has reached moderate or advanced stages.

Myth 4: Glaucoma can be cured with dietary modification

Fact: Glaucoma cannot be cured with dietary modifications alone. While a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, is beneficial for overall well-being, it cannot replace medical treatment for glaucoma.

Myth 5: Glaucoma affects only the elderly

Fact: Glaucoma can affect individuals aged 20 to 50 and even infants due to irregular ocular development. It can affect people of all ages even in newborns. Definitely the open angle glaucoma occurs mostly in older people. Some babies develop congenital glaucoma while other children have other eye diseases that can lead to secondary glaucoma. There are different types of glaucoma that affect different age groups.

Myth 6: Excessive screen time raises glaucoma risk

Fact: There’s no scientific evidence linking excess screen time to glaucoma. However, myopia (nearsightedness) patients spending extended periods at screens may be at risk.