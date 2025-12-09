COVID left many with broken hearts: Study finds Coronary Artery Ectasia on rise

CHENNAI: A study by the Cardiology Department of Government Omandurar Multi-Specialty Hospital has found that instances of coronary artery ectasia (CAE), an abnormal enlargement of coronary blood vessels, have increased among adults aged 30-40 since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings have been published in the European Heart Journal. The research team examined seven years of angiogram data, from 2017 to 2023, covering 19,720 patients aged between 18 and 80. These include 8,300 pre-COVID and 11,420 post-COVID patient records involving individuals who suffered heart attacks or other cardiac conditions. The patients were predominantly from Chennai and other districts.

The study revealed an increase in Coronary Artery Ectasia cases, where the coronary arteries enlarge more than 1.5 times after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among age groups 30 to 40, the condition rose from 7 per cent (581 patients) before Covid to 14 per cent (685 patients) after the pandemic. The condition was also found to have increased across all ages, from 15 per cent to 62 per cent.

Dr J. Cecily Mary Majella, head of the Cardiology Department, said, “This is one of such large-scale studies involving a high number of patient data exclusively of the age group 18 and above. Pregnant women were excluded.” She noted that the condition was more prevalent in men than in women.

Coronary artery ectasia is a condition in which the arteries become enlarged 1.5 times or more than its normal diameter, which weakens and/or blocks blood flow.

The study also found an increase in multivessel ectasia, which was not noted in the pre-COVID era. COVID infection causes endothelial dysfunction, leading to coronary ectasia, which also increases thrombotic burden and slows down blood flow, thereby causing coronary artery ectasia even in young patients with no comorbidities.

Dr Majella pointed out that previous research on the weakening and inflammation of coronary arteries due to the kawasaki disease, which predominantly affects children, was significant.

The doctor clarified that according to their research, the cause for the coronary artery ectasia was the coronavirus and there has been no evidence suggesting COVID vaccines caused it. She requested the people not to believe theories that are not scientifically proven.

Highlighting the rising risk among younger populations, she urged individuals to undergo annual health check-ups and avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, which weaken cardiovascular health. Early detection and lifestyle changes, she said, are crucial to preventing long-term complications.