COPD cases rise by 10%; patients don’t follow treatment: Docs

CHENNAI: While there is a rise in the prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the city, pulmonologists observed that many patients are not adhering to COPD treatment.

Several factors such as lack of awareness and myths about the protocol are major factors to blame, they opined.

COPD is a collective term used to describe a cluster of diseases that obstruct airflow and cause respiratory problems. Chronic bronchitis and emphysema fall under its umbrella. Breathing difficulties, chest tightness, recurrent respiratory infections, fatigue, coughing, mucus production (sputum), and wheezing are all indicative of COPD.

Doctors have seen a surge in the cases of COPD in the urban areas mainly, due to an increase in air pollution, which worsens the symptoms. “The incidence of smoking, especially in the younger age groups is high. COPD cases have also seen a surge in women,” said Dr Vinod Kumar, head of pulmonary medicine, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. “We need to educate people on symptom management, and the right treatment to prevent exacerbations of symptoms.”

Patients must know the correct inhaler usage and strictly follow doctor’s recommendations for optimal disease control. Masking, vaccination, and minimising exposure to air pollution prevents COPD.

Meanwhile, Dr Logamurthy, pulmonologist from ESIC Hospital, opined that many patients do not follow COPD treatment. “Improving treatment-adherence has remained a key challenge for city patients. It’s alarming how many patients neglect treatment and don’t do follow-up visits. Lack of awareness, right information about treatment-protocol and holistic intervention is required to manage COPD,” added Dr Logamurthy.

At present, there are a lot of construction activities going on in the city, which adds to the pollution caused by vehicular emissions. Dr Logamurthy also observed that there has been a notable surge in a number of COPD cases, with 10% new cases among adults observed this year.