Common risk factors for dementia vary between rich, poor countries, study finds

Broadly similar clusters of risk factors -- related to cardiovascular diseases, risky behaviours, and social or sensory factors -- were observed across settings, according to findings published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity journal.

Researchers, led by those at the University of Southern California, Brown University and Johns Hopkins University in the US, combined survey data from long-running aging studies in 14 places, including England, China, Brazil and India, collected between 2009 and 2023.