Chimpanzees Turn Healers: Medicinal Plant Use in the Wild

NEW DELHI: In a groundbreaking study, wild chimpanzees in Uganda's Budongo Central Forest Reserve have been recorded actively seeking out and consuming medicinal plants for treating injuries and ailments.

Researchers from the University of Oxford observed 51 chimpanzees, noting intentional behaviors such as a chimp with an injured hand consuming fern leaves for pain relief, and another with a parasitic infection eating cat-thorn tree bark.

Tests revealed that plant extracts possessed strong antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, suggesting significant potential for developing new drugs. This study not only highlights the intelligence of chimpanzees but also stresses the importance of preserving our forests, which are rich in untapped medicinal resources.