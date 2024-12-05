Chennai AINU docs remove stones from both kidneys of 2-yr-old

CHENNAI: In a rare case, a two-year-old boy had two stones in each kidney, which obstructed urination, leading to temporary kidney failure.

The medical team at Chennai AINU (Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology) Hospital, led by Dr Arun Kumar Balakrishnan, Managing Director, Chief Consultant Urologist, Robotic Surgeon, and Uro Oncologist, and Dr Mathisekaran Thangarasu, Consultant Functional Urologist, successfully removed all stones using Mini Supine PCNL and Simultaneous Bilateral Endoscopic Surgery.

The boy recovered quickly from the procedure and was discharged two days after the stone was completely removed.

Talking about the initial situation, Dr Arun Kumar Balakrishnan said, "Initially, the toddler was found to be on the verge of kidney failure and was at imminent risk of sepsis. The left kidney contained stones measuring 12 mm, while the right kidney had stones of 6 mm and 8 mm.”