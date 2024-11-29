Centre declares snakebites a notifiable disease in India

NEW DELHI: Even as snakebites are raising public health concerns, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has declared snakebite cases and deaths a “notifiable disease” in India.

As per data from the Ministry, around 50,000 deaths in India occur due to an estimated 3-4 million snakebites annually. This accounts for half of all snakebite deaths globally. However, the cases are grossly underreported.

“Snakebites are an issue of public health concern and in certain cases, they cause mortality, morbidity, and disability. Farmers, tribal population, etc. are at higher risk,” said Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, in a letter, addressed to the Secretaries of Health of all States and Union Territories (UTs).

“You are requested to make snakebite cases and deaths a ‘Notifiable Disease’ under the relevant provisions under the State Public Health Act or other applicable legislation”.

The action plan aims to “halve the snakebite-related deaths by the year 2030”, Srivastava said.

The plan carries defined strategic components, roles, and responsibilities of stakeholders involved in snakebite management, control, and prevention.

A key objective of NAPSE is to boost the surveillance of snakebite cases and deaths in the country.

Srivastava called for developing a “robust surveillance system for accurately tracking snakebite incidents and deaths”. This will provide valuable data to inform and evaluate the effectiveness of interventions.

It will also help the stakeholders understand "accurate burden, high-risk areas, factors responsible for deaths of snakebite victims," which in return would result in the improved clinical management of victims, Srivastava said