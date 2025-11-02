Can dandruff be treated at home without consulting a doctor?

Dandruff is one of the most common scalp problems, and many people wonder if it can be completely treated at home. While home remedies can offer temporary relief, understanding the root cause of dandruff is essential before starting any treatment.

Major causes of dandruff

Dandruff usually arises from two primary conditions: scalp fungal infection and scalp psoriasis.

In almost every dandruff case, a fungal infection is present to some extent. However, in some individuals, scalp psoriasis - a chronic inflammatory skin condition - may also be the reason behind persistent dandruff.

How to identify the type of dandruff

Before starting any remedy, it’s essential to identify the cause.

Test with Coconut Oil: Gently massage your scalp with coconut oil, leave it for 20 minutes, and then wash with a mild shampoo.

If the condition improves, you likely have scalp psoriasis. If there is no improvement, it’s mainly a fungal infection.

Home remedies

Scalp psoriasis

If your dandruff is due to scalp psoriasis, follow this natural routine,

Mix aloe vera gel with curd and apply it to your scalp 20 minutes before bathing.

Rinse with a mild shampoo. Repeat this twice a week.

Between these two washes, apply coconut oil one day and after 20 minutes, squeeze

half a lemon on your scalp, spread the juice evenly, leave it for five minutes, and then

wash your hair.

Repeat this three times a week for a month to reduce itching, flakes, and irritation.

Fungal Infection

If your dandruff is caused by a fungal infection, try this herbal remedy:

Soak 50 grams of fenugreek seeds in one glass of water overnight.

Grind the soaked seeds into a fine paste the next morning.

Apply half a lemon’s juice to your scalp first, then spread the fenugreek paste evenly.

Leave it for 20 minutes and wash with a mild shampoo.

Do this twice a week for a month. Visible improvement should be noticed within a few weeks.

When to consult a doctor

While these remedies can effectively manage dandruff, they are not permanent solutions. If your condition does not improve after a month of consistent care, it’s best to consult a professional.

Dandruff can be managed at home with natural remedies for mild cases. However, if symptoms continue or worsen, professional medical advice is essential to achieve a permanent solution and maintain a healthy scalp.

—The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic