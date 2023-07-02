Best guilt-free meal ideas for your next cheat day

NEW DELHI: Cheat day is when you allow yourself to break a strict diet restriction for a day and indulge in cuisine you enjoy, but within limits.

The goal is to achieve a sense of accomplishment during the day. If a person indulges in a guilt-free dinner for a day, they are more likely to stick to their diet plan. Don't let one cheat meal derail your entire weight-loss plan.

Instead, try out these nutritious cheat meal hacks.

Pizza

A wheat-thin-crust pizza loaded with vegetables, chicken, and egg slices will not only will it satisfy your junk-food craving, but the fibre and protein from the chicken/egg will keep you full.

Burger

Use multigrain buns, mash boiling potatoes and shallow fry them in olive oil, then put on a lot of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cottage cheese, and, if desired, egg or chicken and your home-cooked happy dinner with high nutritional content and low-calorie count is ready.

Try South Indian

Steaming idli, dosa, or vegetable uttapam can be served with a large bowl of sambhar for a family dinner. This meal eliminates the guilt of eating too many empty calories on your cheat day.

Pasta

Choose wheat pasta over refined flour pasta, avoid white sauce and mixed sauce pasta as they contain nothing but cream. Top the pesto or red sauce pasta with an abundance of vegetables.

Desserts

Everyone loves desserts, but it also comes with a lot of calories. If you can find a dessert made with stevia or jaggery, you will be able to save a lot of calories. The ideal option is to make one at home with components that are high in fibre and protein, such as oats.



