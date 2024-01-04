Benefits of applying oil in hair in winters

NEW DELHI: Applying oil to your hair during the winter season can offer several benefits, as the cold weather tends to be harsh on your hair and scalp. Here are some advantages of using oil on your hair in winter.

Moisture absorption Winter's cold and dry air may deplete your hair's natural moisture, resulting in dryness and brittleness. Oils function as a barrier, sealing in moisture and preventing dryness, keeping your hair silky and moisturised.

Healthy scalp Dry and cold weather can cause a dry scalp, which can contribute to dandruff and irritation. Massaging oil into your scalp may feed it while also increasing blood circulation and aiding in the maintenance of a healthy scalp.

Prevents frizz Applying oil to the cuticle helps to smooth it, decreasing frizz.

Adds lustre and shine Winter cold may cause your hair to appear lacklustre. By smoothing the cuticles and reflecting light, oiling your hair provides natural sheen and lustre.