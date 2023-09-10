Begin typing your search...

Behavioural hacks for mindful eating

Fruit juices might appear healthy but are a hidden source of sugar and artificial sweeteners.

ByDTNEXT Bureau|10 Sep 2023
Behavioural hacks for mindful eating
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Are you tired of the never-ending cycle of overeating and dieting? If you’re prepared to adopt a different strategy that draws on the knowledge of our forebears, mindful eating is a route worth taking.

When we eat quickly, we end up eating more than required. On the other hand, chewing slowly prevents digestive problems. A bigger plate has more space to adjust a few extra dishes and you will end up eating more.

Replacing it with a small plate can prevent you from overloading your plate. Fruit juices might appear healthy but are a hidden source of sugar and artificial sweeteners.

To retain healthy nutrients, avoid high flames. Selecting mellow cooking methods will help in retaining the nutrients in food and improve overall wellbeing.

DTNEXT Bureau

