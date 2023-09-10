Behavioural hacks for mindful eating

CHENNAI: Are you tired of the never-ending cycle of overeating and dieting? If you’re prepared to adopt a different strategy that draws on the knowledge of our forebears, mindful eating is a route worth taking.

When we eat quickly, we end up eating more than required. On the other hand, chewing slowly prevents digestive problems. A bigger plate has more space to adjust a few extra dishes and you will end up eating more.

Replacing it with a small plate can prevent you from overloading your plate. Fruit juices might appear healthy but are a hidden source of sugar and artificial sweeteners.

To retain healthy nutrients, avoid high flames. Selecting mellow cooking methods will help in retaining the nutrients in food and improve overall wellbeing.