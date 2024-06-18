Archaea: Unraveling the Secrets of Earth's Ancient Survivors

SYDNEY: In a groundbreaking study, researchers have uncovered the remarkable survival tactics of archaea, a group of life forms discovered in the 1970s. These ancient organisms thrive in extreme environments, from boiling hot springs to the dark reaches underground, by harnessing hydrogen.

Through the genetic blueprints of thousands of archaea species, scientists have identified special enzymes known as hydrogenases that allow these extremophiles to extract energy from hydrogen gas under harsh conditions. This discovery, recently published in Cell and Nature Communications, reveals the crucial role of hydrogen in archaea's survival.

As society seeks to move away from fossil fuels, the hydrogen economy of archaea offers promising insights. By studying these natural hydrogen catalysts, we may develop more efficient and cost-effective means to produce hydrogen energy, drawing lessons from life's earliest forms to shape our future.



