All things orange!

NEW DELHI: If you have extra oranges at home, try these recipes to add a burst of citrusy goodness to your snacks

Ingredients

1/2 cup all-purpose flour (maida) | 1/8 cup + 1 tablespoon butter | 1/2 cup heaped powdered sugar | 1/8 teaspoon baking soda | 1/2 teaspoon baking powder | 1/4 cup orange juice | 1/4 teaspoon orange zest | 1/4 cup milk, boiled and cooled

Instructions

Beat butter and sugar together until creamy. Whisk flour, baking powder, and baking soda together; set aside. Add milk to the butter mixture, whisk well, then add the flour mixture. Whisk until smooth without any lumps.

Add fresh orange juice and whisk to form a smooth, creamy, flowing batter. Add orange zest and give a quick mix. Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F) for 10 minutes.

The batter should be flowing but spoonable. Grease your bundt pan with oil. Spoon the batter into the bundt pan until it reaches 3/4 of the way up. Bake in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes or until the top turns golden.

Allow to cool for a few minutes, then slowly invert and remove the cakes.

Orange jelly

Ingredients

3 medium-sized oranges | or 1 cup (about 250ml) orange juice | 5 grams agar agar/china grass strips | A few drops of orange essence 1/2 cup water | 1/4 cup sugar

Instructions

Take fresh juicy oranges, and rinse them well. Cut each in half and extract the juice. Measure and set aside.

Scrape out the fibre part in each orange half and discard it. Keep the orange cups aside. Fit them inside a muffin pan and keep it ready.

To the extracted orange juice, add orange food colour, sugar, and orange essence. Set aside.

Take a saucepan, rinse the agar agar once, then add 1/2 cup water to it. Boil it until you see a clear liquid without any strips.

Add the orange juice mixture to the saucepan.

Pour the mixture into the orange cups.

Leave it undisturbed for 30 minutes until it firms up.

Once set, you can refrigerate until serving time.