Alcon, Aravind set up Centre of Excellence for cataract surgery

CHENNAI: India’s first Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) dedicated to providing comprehensive training in advanced cataract surgery procedures for ophthalmology residents was recently announced by Alcon and Aravind Eye Care System.

The Alcon Aravind Centre for Surgical Advancement will house a state-of-the-art training facility, with high-end equipment donated by Alcon, including CENTURION® Vision System, LuxOR Revalia™ Ophthalmic Microscope, ARGOS® Biometer, and NGENUITY® 3D Visualisation System.

Raj Narayanan, President, Alcon International, said that everyone with cataracts should have access to high-standard care for effective post-surgery vision restoration and a better quality of life in their ageing years.

“Cataract surgery is most common surgery amongst ageing adults. However, there is an urgent need to develop a large cadre of highly trained cataract surgeons in advanced procedures such as phacoemulsification so that all patients with cataracts can receive advanced assistance,” commented Dr S Aravind, CMO, Aravind Eye Care System.