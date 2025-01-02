AI-driven adaptive cardiac devices to revolutionise heart disease treatment: Report

NEW DELHI: Adaptive cardiac devices are revolutionising heart disease treatment for real-time monitoring and dynamic therapy adjustments, according to a report.

The report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company, showed that these devices offer continuous, precise interventions enabling better patient outcomes. These also present a shift toward more effective and responsive management of heart disease.

In contrast to traditional devices like pacemakers that deliver consistent outputs, the novel adaptive cardiac technologies leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse heart activity. The adaptive technology also adjusts treatment based on fluctuations in cardiac rhythms, leading to a personalised approach.

This ensures that therapy aligns precisely with a patient's evolving condition, providing 24/7 care and better health outcomes.

According to GlobalData forecast, the cardiovascular devices market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.20 per cent from $84.8 billion in 2023 to $140 billion in 2033.

This growth highlights the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic tools tailored to cardiac care.

“The cardiovascular devices market is undergoing rapid expansion and diversification. AI-enhanced solutions exemplify the industry’s shift toward precision medicine, aligning with regulatory bodies like the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prioritising innovative approaches to improve outcomes in cardiovascular disease management,” said Cynthia Stinchcombe, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData.

The report projects that advancements in cardiac care, combined with novel therapies, will transform the field, providing new solutions for millions affected by heart disease globally.

“The adoption of cutting-edge technologies in cardiovascular care emphasizes the critical role innovation plays in modern healthcare. With these advanced systems, we are moving towards more tailored and effective treatment strategies for heart conditions, improving both quality of life and clinical outcomes,” Stinchcombe said.

The report also highlights the synergy between wearable cardiac monitors -- such as ECG-enabled smartwatches -- and AI-driven devices.

Wearables provide continuous monitoring outside clinical environments, while adaptive implants offer precise therapeutic interventions, creating a comprehensive framework for cardiac health management.

“As cardiovascular diseases remain a leading global health concern, the advancements we’re seeing offer renewed hope. Emerging technologies are crucial in expanding diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities. With the FDA’s support for AI-driven medical devices, these innovations are set to reshape cardiac care, delivering transformative benefits to patients worldwide,” Stinchcombe said.