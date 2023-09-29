Advance techniques to address heart disease risks

CHENNAI: All over the world, and in India, cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of mortality, with ischemic heart disease, characterised by blocked arteries, accounting for a significant portion of it.

As the number of people diagnosed with heart disease and undergoing bypass surgeries is rising disconcertingly, the recent advancements in diagnostics, technology, and devices have brought new hope for patients, especially those who cannot undergo open-heart surgery due to various risks and co-morbidities.

Individuals with calcified coronary arteries, complete occlusion, re-narrowing of previously placed stents, failed angioplasty attempts, and acute heart attack with large thrombus burden are typically deemed “not suitable” for angioplasty with stenting. Instead, they are sent for high-risk bypass surgery. But now, laser angioplasty offers a solution to address such complex cases, providing an alternative treatment option. Dr Anantharaman R, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiologist at Kauvery Hospital explains that excimer laser coronary angioplasty (ELCA) is the technique which involves using an ultraviolet laser catheter to treat coronary artery disease.

Conventional angioplasty involves using a flexible catheter inserted through the groin or wrist to navigate and dilate blocked heart arteries, followed by stenting if necessary. However, the doctors face a bigger challenge when dealing with cases with heavily calcified plaques that cannot be dilated. Laser Angioplasty can ablate calcified plaques, making stenting feasible in certain cases and thus avoiding open-heart surgery.

“Among these, ischemic heart disease and stroke take the lead, contributing significantly to the mortality rate. Factors such as sedentary lifestyle, poor dietary habits, and high-stress levels have exacerbated the prevalence of heart ailments. Additionally, genetic predispositions and inadequate access to specialised cardiac care have further complicated the situation,” says Dr T Palaniappan, chairman of Medway Hospital.

Amid this critical scenario, the latest advancements in technology, coupled with expertise and commitment, can achieve remarkable results, he adds, noting how Medway Hospital has completed more than 2,000 cathlab procedures and more than 500 successful cardiac surgeries.

But even with the systems, procedures and support that can help address the problem, it is essential for individuals to take proactive steps in preventing heart diseases, Dr Palaniappan stresses. “Adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle, which includes regular exercise, a balanced diet, stress management, and avoiding tobacco, plays a crucial role in reducing the risk of heart ailments,” he says.

Heart attack is by far the most common cause of death across the world, and the proportion is estimated to rise in coming years. The more alarmingly factor in this is the younger generation population progressively becoming a victim of this devastating disease.

“Unlike what was though previously, cardiovascular ailments are no longer diseases of affluent people and elderly. Even people in their 30s and 40s are getting increasingly getting affected by massive heart attacks. There seems to be various reasons contributing to it such a trend. Of these, early onset diabetes and hypertension, smoking, tobacco consumption, obesity, stressful life, alcohol, substance abuse, vigorous exercise, poor food habits, and sedentary lifestyle are a few mentionable causes. Lifestyle management is our single most effective shield in preventing heart disease,” adds Dr Aravind, cardiologist at Sugam Hospital.