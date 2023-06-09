Add these zinc-rich veggies to your diet for improved metabolism

Food rich in zinc is necessary for leading a healthy lifestyle. Zinc is an essential mineral for a healthy immune system. It has a big impact on how many enzymes are produced in our body. It acts as an antioxidant and lowers the risk of cancer by scavenging free radicals. This mineral is essential for wound healing because it encourages the production of collagen. Lack of zinc can result in a weak immune system, attention deficit disorders and hair loss, to mention a few.

Spinach:









This leafy green is a nutritional powerhouse and is rich in vitamins and minerals. It contains a good amount of zinc. You can include it in your diet in different forms like cooked vegetable, salads, soups or even try in sandwiches.

Kale:









It is rich in nutrients and apart from zinc also contains vitamins A, C and K. You can increase your intake of zinc by including these foods in your diet while consuming less additional calories each day.

Mushroom:





Although mushrooms (which are technically fungi) are vegetables, most veggies don't have a lot of zinc in them. However, they do. The greatest option is shiitake mushrooms, which provide an adequate amount of zinc. Despite having around half that quantity, white button mushrooms are still a fantastic choice.

Brussels sprouts:









Brussels sprouts are a cruciferous vegetable with a variety of health advantages and contain a lot of zinc. This vegetable, which can be roasted, sautéed, or added to salads, has a zinc content of roughly 0.42 milligrams per 100 grams.

Asparagus:





It is a fiber-rich vegetable which is also a good source of zinc. It can be eaten in different ways. One can have it in roasted, steamed or grilled form.