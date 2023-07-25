Aadi – a month of festivals, traditions, and delectable delights

CHENNAI: Aadi, the fourth month of the Tamil calendar, is also known as Kataka or Karkataka. This month marks the transition of the Sun into the Cancer zodiac sign and spans from mid-July to mid-August.

Aadi is a time of great significance and fervour, as it brings forth a myriad of festivals and auspicious days, enriching the cultural tapestry of the region. During Aadi, the Devas (celestial beings) pay homage to Shakti, the Goddess Gowri, marking the beginning of their nighttime, leading to the suspension of certain ceremonies like marriages and Upanayana, as they cannot bless the Earth while engrossed in worship.

Throughout the Aadi month, devotees immerse themselves in rituals, offering prayers and seeking blessings for various blessings. There are several festivals and special days celebrated during the Aadi month.

On the 18th day of Aadi, people gather near river basins to offer prayers, seeking a bountiful monsoon and fertile land. Prayers are accompanied by the preparation of delectable rice dishes like Coconut rice, Lemon rice, and Tamarind rice, which are shared as prasad among the attendees.

Women play a vital role during this festival as they offer beautifully crafted diyas or lamps made of rice flour, jaggery, and ghee to the Goddess, seeking prosperity and well-being for their families. This tradition is also practised in households, enhancing the spiritual connection within homes.

A festival devoted to Andal, a reincarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees offer special prayers to seek happiness, prosperity, and abundant wealth. A prominent offering during this festival is Akkaravadisal, a sweet dish made from rice, milk, jaggery, and ghee.

Celebrated by agricultural communities, this festival symbolises the protection of crops and fertility. Women sow nine different varieties of seeds, nurturing them for nine days, and then offer them to the Goddess near a river in a grand procession.

Women play a significant role in welcoming Goddess Lakshmi into their homes on the Friday before Poornima (full moon day). They fast with utmost devotion and break it with an array of dishes prepared as prasadam, including Kozhukattai (modak), Pachai arisi idli (raw rice Idlis), Sundal, and Chakkara pongal, among other delectable treats.

Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays of Aadi are considered auspicious days to perform poojas and rituals. Women throng Goddess temples on Sundays, offering Aadi Koozh, a nutritious drink made of ragi flour, symbolising prosperity and health.

Aadi is not just a time for rituals; it also serves as a culinary journey for Tamil Nadu. Many of the dishes prepared during this month are centred around the use of jaggery, known for its detoxifying properties and immune-boosting benefits, making it an essential part of the seasonal cuisine.

For ages, these festivals and traditional recipes have been cherished and handed down from generation to generation, carrying the wisdom and cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu.