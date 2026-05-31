9 times more at risk: New tobacco products luring children, warn experts

"In India, a significant proportion of oral cancer cases are linked to products such as gutkha, khaini and similar forms of smokeless tobacco. The packaging may change and the marketing may evolve, but the health consequences remain serious," he said.

Former NCERT Director Professor JbS Rajput said the issue should be viewed not only as a health challenge but also as an educational and social concern.

"The WHO finding that children are nine times more likely to be attracted to new tobacco and nicotine products is a wake-up call for society. We cannot leave this battle to the health authorities alone. Schools, parents and communities have a critical role in helping children recognise manipulation, resist peer pressure and make informed choices," he said.

According to the WHO, at least 40 million children aged 13-15 years worldwide currently use at least one tobacco product. In contrast, over 15 million adolescents in the same age group already use e-cigarettes. In countries with available data, children are on average nine times more likely than adults to vape.

While India took a major step by banning e-cigarettes in 2019, experts noted that concerns remain regarding illegal access, online sales channels and social media content that may continue to expose young people to nicotine products and related promotional messages.