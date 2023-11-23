5 foods that naturally have anti-inflammatory properties

CHENNAI: Fruits, vegetables, and spices contain anti-inflammatory chemicals that may aid in the reduction of inflammation. Inflammation can be beneficial or detrimental.

On the one hand, it aids your body's defence against illness and injury.

Chronic inflammation, on the other hand, can lead to disease. Many foods have anti-inflammatory characteristics, and including them in your diet may help reduce inflammation in the body.

Here are a few examples.

Fatty Fish Salmon, mackerel, sardines, and trout are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. These fats can aid in the reduction of inflammation and may lessen the risk of chronic diseases.





Berries Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and cherries are high in antioxidants such as anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory properties. These fruits may assist the body in fighting oxidative stress and inflammation.





Turmeric Turmeric includes curcumin, a substance with potent anti-inflammatory effects. Curcumin has been examined for its ability to reduce inflammation and may be effective in the treatment of illnesses such as arthritis





Broccoli Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable high in sulforaphane, an anti-inflammatory chemical. It may aid in the reduction of cytokines and other inflammatory markers in the body.































