5 essential tips to prevent dehydration and heat stroke
As the summer heat intensifies, it's crucial to stay vigilant against heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
ByANI|24 May 2024 7:00 AM GMT ( Updated:2024-05-24 07:00:54.0 )
Representative image(ANI)
Stay Hydrated
Adequate hydration is paramount in preventing heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid excessive consumption of caffeine and alcohol, as they can contribute to dehydration.
Dress Appropriately
Opt for lightweight, loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabrics like cotton. Light-colored clothing reflects sunlight and helps keep your body temperature down.
Seek Shade
When outdoors, try to stay in the shade as much as possible, especially during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If shade is scarce, create your own using umbrellas or canopies.
Know the Signs
Familiarize yourself with the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, such as excessive sweating, nausea, dizziness, headache, rapid heartbeat, and confusion. Seek medical attention immediately if you or someone else exhibits these signs.
Stay Informed
Remember, prevention is key when it comes to heat-related illnesses. Stay updated on weather forecasts and heat advisories in your area. Plan outdoor activities accordingly, scheduling them for cooler times of the day when possible.