As the summer heat intensifies, it's crucial to stay vigilant against heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

24 May 2024
5 essential tips to prevent dehydration and heat stroke
Representative image(ANI)

CHENNAI:

Stay Hydrated

Adequate hydration is paramount in preventing heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid excessive consumption of caffeine and alcohol, as they can contribute to dehydration.

Dress Appropriately

Opt for lightweight, loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabrics like cotton. Light-colored clothing reflects sunlight and helps keep your body temperature down.

Seek Shade

When outdoors, try to stay in the shade as much as possible, especially during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If shade is scarce, create your own using umbrellas or canopies.

Know the Signs

Familiarize yourself with the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, such as excessive sweating, nausea, dizziness, headache, rapid heartbeat, and confusion. Seek medical attention immediately if you or someone else exhibits these signs.

Stay Informed

Remember, prevention is key when it comes to heat-related illnesses. Stay updated on weather forecasts and heat advisories in your area. Plan outdoor activities accordingly, scheduling them for cooler times of the day when possible.

