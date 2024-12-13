43rd annual convention of National Neonatology Forum of India held

CHENNAI: The 43rd annual convention of the National Neonatology Forum of India (NNF) was held recently on the theme “Sculpting NICU Scriptures on Mamalla Shores” which emphasised taking neonatal care to the next generation.

The conference emphasised perinatal and obstetric services, facility-based care of sick newborns and community interventions for infant health. NNF has been actively involved in advocacy, policy-making, research and ensuring quality health care to newborns in India for the last four decades.

NNF aims at strengthening the health system, improving infrastructure, supply chains, evidence-based interventions and availability of skilled human resources to reduce maternal mortality. The priority is on facility-based care for small, sick newborns and implementing newborn stabilisation units. Access to emergency services, follow-up care and access to institutional delivery and emergency health services are needed.